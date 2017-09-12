Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract on supply of 12 Су-30СМ aircraft

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

Russia and Kazakhstan signed a contract on supply of the 12 Су-30СМ aircraft.

“This framework contract was signed during the “Army-2017” International military-technical forum. The conditions of the agreement are expected to gradually realize the project during three years from the date of the first shipment,” said Vladimir Kozhin assistant to the President of Russia on the issues of military-technical cooperation, TASS reported.

He added that the agreement will be implemented amid military-technical cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan dating to 2013, and providing for the direct interaction between the “Irkut” corporation and the State Enterprise “Kazspeceksport”.

The super-maneuverable Su-30SM fighter of the generation 4+ is equipped with a radar with phased array antenna, engines with controlled thrust vector and front horizontal tail.

The aircraft is able to use modern and prospective high-precision weapons of the air-to-air and air-to-surface class. The machine can also be used to train pilots of promising multi-functional super maneuverable single-seat aircraft.