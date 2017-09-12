Chinese cars production registers highest growth in Iran

2017-09-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran’s passenger car (including sedans and SUVs) output registered a rise by 20 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Aug. 21) to stand at 496,833 units, according to the latest report of the country’s Industry, Mine and Trade ministry.

Iran’s largest auto manufacturer Iran Khodro produced 273,441 passenger cars in the 5-month period, 16.8 percent more year-on-year.

Meanwhile Saipa, the second biggest Iranian auto-maker manufactured 134,684 passenger cars, which is 21 percent more compared to the same period of preceding year.

Output of Pars Khodro company, a subsidiary of Saipa also accounted for 88,708 passenger cars, 29.3 percent more in comparison with the first five months of last fiscal year (March 20-Aug. 21, 2016).

The official statistics indicates that Iran Khodro has manufactured 11,985 Dongfeng type models, a Chinese-derived vehicle. The figure is almost 106 times more compared to the 5-month period of preceding year, the highest production growth among the car brands manufactured in Iran.

The output of Japanese brand Suzuki Grand Vitara, the small SUV produced by complete knock-down by Iran Khodro stood at 2,553 units in the 5-month period, 16 times more year on year.

The official statistics also indicates that Iran Khodro has assembled 4,329 SUV Haima, a Chinese brand car in the 5-month period, 349.1 percent more year-on-year.

Production of another Chinese SUV, Changan CS35 also registered a huge rise by 333.1 percent. Saipa manufactured 3,270 Changan CS35 vehicles during the first five months of current fiscal year.

Ario, a Chinese-derived vehicle produced by Saipa also was among the vehicles with highest growth in production. The Iranian car maker manufactured 4,305 Ario S300, 241 percent more year-on-year.

Saipa’s Pars Khodro also manufactured 16,874 Chinese brand Brilliance vehicles, which indicates a rise by 50 percent compared to last year.

SAIPA and Brilliance started their joint production line in Karaj, west of Tehran last year. The assembly lines are for production of the brand's H220 H230, H320 and H330 models.

South Korean Kia Cerato and Renault's Sandero as well as Tiba were other car models with high output growth.

Saipa manufactured 57,160 Tiba in the 5-month period, 55.5 percent more year-on-year, meanwhile Cerato and Sandero output accounted for 10,392 (90.7 percent increase) and 19,116 (100.5 percent more) respectively.

Over 1.350 million cars were produced in Iran in the last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20).

Iran’s car output reached 982,337 units in 2015, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). The figure indicated a 9.9-percent fall compared to the preceding year.