82 Azerbaijani citizens involved with terrorist organizations brought to criminal liability

2017-09-12 12:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The deplorable consequences of the military and political confrontation, terrorist activity in different parts of the world today, regardless of distance, have an impact on Azerbaijan’s security, Ilgar Musayev, deputy head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, said.

Musayev made the remarks while addressing the forum of youth of the occupied and frontline areas entitled "Always ready to defend the Motherland" in Guzanli settlement of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district Sept. 12.

He added that in particular, such factors include the recent strengthening of the tendencies of religious radicalism, the spread of terrorist and extremist activity under the veil of religion.

"Unfortunately, a group of Azerbaijani citizens, mainly young people, joined terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq under the influence of radical and extremist propaganda,” he said. “According to the information, most of them were killed during the fighting."

He stressed that 82 Azerbaijani citizens who joined terrorist organizations were brought to criminal responsibility upon their return to the country.

“Meanwhile, 151 people were deprived of citizenship for participation in battles as part of terrorist organizations over the last year in accordance with the Law on Citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Musayev said.