Customs revenues of Azerbaijani state budget increase

2017-09-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred almost 1.71 billion manats to the state budget in January-August 2017 that is by 19.8 percent more than in the same period of 2016, says the Committee’s report.

The Committee transferred more than 280 million manats to the budget in August 2017. Revenues from customs duties amounted to about 65.3 million manats, value added tax – 202.15 million manats, excise duty – 8.56 million manats, and highway-user tax – 4.11 million manats in August.

Revenues from customs duties increased by 5.2 percent in August 2017 compared to August 2016. Revenues from VAT rose by 27 percent, while revenues from excise duty decreased by 3.9 percent and from highway-user tax – by 70.5 percent.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 2.205 billion manats for 2017.