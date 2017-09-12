Azerbaijan’s biggest enterprise for aluminium production to be improved

Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee and the Ministry of Economy prepared proposals for the improvement of Azeraluminium JSC.

This was stated in a report on evaluation of the results of implementing the Strategic Road Map for the development of heavy industry and machinery in Azerbaijan.

The prepared proposals also include the possibility of granting deferral for the company to pay its credit obligations, as well as exemption of alumina and anodal blocks’ import from value-added tax.

“As of today, a draft Action Plan for development of the aluminum industry in Azerbaijan as well as a draft order of the Azerbaijani president on its approval are already ready,” said the report.

At the same time, proposals were prepared to start building the second phase of the project to bring up Det-Al Aluminum Complex’s production capacity to 100,000 tons. Also, there are proposals for rendering government support to the projects for processing of alunite ore, production of anodal blocks in Azerbaijan and others.

Azeraluminium JSC has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1955 and was the first enterprise of the Azerbaijan SSR in the field of nonferrous metallurgy. The total area of the plant is 530.63 hectares.

Currently, the plant is put up for privatization.