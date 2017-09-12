Traffic accident leaves 11 killed, 28 injured in northern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 12

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least 11 have been killed and 28 injured after a bus crashed into a valley in northern Iran, authorities said.

Brigadier-General Mohammadhossein Hamidi, chief of Iran’s traffic police, has said the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the media reports, the bus was carrying passengers from the capital city of Tehran to the northern city of Sari.

The officials are still probing into the incident to find out about its causes.

The death toll of road incidents over the past several years has been in increase in Iran.

The poor quality of vehicles and the failure of drivers to observe traffic regulations are believed to be among the main reasons of the increasing road accidents in Iran.