Chiefs of military staff of CIS armed forces discuss security issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

A meeting between Chiefs of military Staff of the Commonwealth of Independent States members was held in the “Ala Archa” state residence in Bishkek on 12 September, 2017.

The work of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the CIS Member States was attended by delegations of the armed forces of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic were represented by the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel Kubanychbek Oromzatov, Kabar reported.

The holding of the Chiefs of Staff Committee on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic once again stressed the active role of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic in developing and improving military cooperation between the CIS member states.

The meeting participants noted that the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff is precisely a deliberative body where a constructive exchange of views on the pressing issues of ensuring military security, both in individual states and the Commonwealth as a whole, is carried out.

"The unity of our views allows us to express our confidence that we will continue to develop our cooperation in the format of the Commonwealth in the interests of ensuring the stability and security of our states," said Colonel Orozmatov.

Questions about the activities of the Service System working bodies of the CIS member states in 2017, cooperation in the field of engineering support, training of demining experts for the armed forces were also heard during the meeting of the Committee.

The participants of the meeting considered security issues of the Central Asian region in the context of international terrorism and regional extremist organizations, and also considered a draft Plan on Work of the Defense Ministers of the CIS Member States for 2018.

Summing up the meeting, Orozmatov stressed that it once again proved the common approach and views of the military departments in matters of ensuring military security of the Commonwealth States.