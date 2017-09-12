Iran plans to dramatically boost railroads’ share in transportation

2017-09-12 14:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways is planning to increase the share of railways in the country’s transportation system to 30 percent over the next five years.

Head of Iranian Railways Saeed Mohammadzadeh has said his organization is currently carrying about 40 million tons of cargo per year, which should reach 195 million tons per year in the coming years.

Speaking about the advantages of railroads, he said the fuel consumption of rail transportation is one-seventh of what is being burnt in the road transportation.

According to the public relations office of the Iranian Railways, he made the remarks addressing the general assembly of the shareholders of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways.

He added that carrying one ton of freight through railways saves 35 CC (cubic centimeter) of fuel in one kilometer compared to road transportation.

In the meantime, transferring one passenger through railroads saves 20 CC of fuel per kilometer, he added.

He further said the Iranian rail system currently carries 20 million passengers per year, which must reach 100 million passengers per year over the next five years.

The official also said the volume of freight carried through railways in the fiscal year 2016/17 reached 40.2 million tons, which stood at 35 million tons in the preceding year.