SOCAR launches new environmental project at Baku oil refinery (PHOTO)

2017-09-12 15:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has launched a new environmental project at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery.

SOCAR said Sept. 12 that after commissioning of a new water cooling unit at the refinery, the amount of polluted industrial water, going to the mechanical purification site of Ekol Engineering Services CJSC, dramatically decreased.

“Construction and assembly works on the new project, proposed by the plant, have been started to improve the process of separating oil products from industrial water. The main goal of the project is to send all water, coming to the mechanical purification site, in one direction, and a three-step cleansing of industrial water from oil products using chemical reagents.”

For this purpose, along with the tanks and equipment used at the mechanical purification site, one mixer, three tanks for storing and supplying reagents, two water pumps, and dosing units for sending reagents will be installed, SOCAR said.