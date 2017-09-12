European Parliament endorses new gas supply security rules

2017-09-12 15:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Parliament has endorsed new gas security supply rules in Europe.

The new rules will put solidarity first when it comes to dealing with disruptions to gas supply, said the message on the European Commission’s website.

“They ensure a regionally coordinated and common approach to security of supply measures among EU member states. This places the EU in a better position to prepare for and manage gas shortages if a crisis occurs. The solidarity principle will apply. Member states will have to help their neighbours out in the event of a serious crisis so that European households do not stay in the cold. Securing energy supplies to European consumers is one of the cornerstones of the Energy Union, a key priority of the Juncker Commission,” said the message.

European Commission Vice-President for the Energy Union Maros Sefčovic said that energy security is one of the key elements of the Energy Union.

“In this context, solidarity, closer regional cooperation and greater transparency of gas contracts were at the heart of our strategy. Therefore, I welcome today's vote by the European Parliament. We have delivered on the promise to our citizens that they do not need to fear to be left in the cold in the future, while the industry kept on hold," he added.

Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete for his part said that today's vote by the European Parliament strengthens the energy security in Europe and increases solidarity and cooperation between member states.

“With the new rules, we are better equipped to prevent and handle potential gas crises. This makes us more effective, secures our energy supply and reduces costs for consumer,” he added.

Main improvements in the new regulation include introduction of a solidarity principle: in the event of a severe gas crisis, neighbouring member states will help out to ensure gas supply to households and essential social services; closer regional cooperation: regional groups facilitate the joint assessment of common security of supply risks and the development and agreement on joint preventive and emergency measures; greater transparency: Natural gas companies will have to notify long-term contracts that are relevant for security of supply (28 percent of the annual gas consumption in the member state).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn