Lapshin may leave Azerbaijan in coming days: lawyer

2017-09-12 16:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Alexander Lapshin may leave Azerbaijan in the next two days, Lapshin’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend Sept. 12.

Chernin noted that Lapshin will leave Azerbaijan after meeting his mother, who will arrive in Baku today.

“Lapshin feels well and has no complaints,” the lawyer added.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories. Lapshin was accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012.

On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7. On July 20, Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

On Sept. 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to pardon Alexander Lapshin, according to which the blogger is released.