‘INDIAN OCEAN’ enthrals music lovers at Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)

2017-09-12 19:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Top Indian band ‘INDIAN OCEAN’ which is visiting Azerbaijan on an international tour performed a captivating concert at Baku Sea side Boulevard on September 11, 2017 which was much enjoyed by Azerbaijani as well as tourists.

On their first visit to Azerbaijan, Rahul Ram of ‘INDIAN OCEAN’ said it was first major band from India to Tour. The Band said they are impressed by the beauty of Baku and positive energy of its people. They also expressed appreciation for music scene in Azerbaijan.

Indian Ocean group has been making big waves in India and abroad and have earned a cult following with their unique sound. Some critics describe Indian Ocean’s music as an amalgamation of Contemporary Rock, Indian classical, jazz, folk music and fusion that integrates themes like spiritualism, activism, environmentalism, the futility of war and mythology.

The present visit of Indian Ocean Band comes as a part of the celebrations of 25th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of India and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The organisers of the event, namely, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Indian Association Azerbaijan (IAA) welcomed the Azerbaijani Music lovers to come and enjoy the music show which are open for all.

Indian Ocean will give another live concert on September 13, 2017 at Sumgait Seaside Boulevard (7.00 pm). Entry to the music concert will be free for all.