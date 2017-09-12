“Brain Ring” intellectual contest kicks off with support of Nar

2017-09-12 19:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Attaching a special importance to promotion of education, science, culture and enlightenment, Nar continues to support the intellectual contests.

For several years now, the mobile operator sponsors the “Brain Ring” competition, and this year yet again became the main sponsor of the famous intellectual games.

The ninth season of the “Brain Ring” intellectual games kicked-off on September 10. Teams representing various regions and higher educational establishments of the country will take part in the competition. The games will continue until the end of December and will be aired every Sunday at 21:30 on the AzTV channel.

The winning team will be awarded with a specially designed “Knowledge” cup. The winner of the “Knowledge” cup will also become eligible to fight for the title of the champion of Azerbaijan, during the “Brain Ring 2017” championship.

By supporting various knowledge competitions and intellectual games, aimed at motivating the youth, Nar promotes the enlightenment and strives to increase the interest towards the science, education and knowledge among the younger generation. This is the third season of “Brain Ring” when Nar is conducting an online contest, aimed at raising the interest towards the games among the TV audience.

Thus, those viewers who become first to send the correct answers to questions, at the Twitter account of Nar during the broadcast of the games, are awarded with special prizes and gifts. This way, the “Brain Ring” fans are provided with a great chance to view this intellectual contest and win prizes from Nar operator at the same time.

“Azerfon” LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first operator in the country to introduce 3G technology and now provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 6,000 base stations, covering 93 percent of the country’s territory, Nar provides the highest quality services to more than 2 million customers.

Visit nar.az website for more detailed information about the products, services, tariffs and campaigns of Nar.