Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Hungarian, Tajik envoys (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Viktor Szederkenyi Sept. 12.

Ambassador Szederkenyi reviewed a guard of honor.

Szederkenyi presented his credentials to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

President Aliyev hailed bilateral friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Noting that Hungary is a very attractive country for Azerbaijan, the president hailed the intensification of reciprocal visits. Praising political ties between the two countries, President Aliyev stressed the importance of regular meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in terms of expansion of the bilateral relations.

The president said that Hungary is one of the closest friends and partners of Azerbaijan not just in Europe, but in the world.

Underlining the significance of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, President Aliyev emphasized the necessity of joint efforts to increase trade.

The president also noted that there are good opportunities for enhancing cooperation in investment, transport, energy, pharmaceutical and agriculture sectors.

Saying the cooperation in humanitarian and cultural spheres successfully continues, President Aliyev pointed out that a number of important cultural events have already been held in both countries, which helps them know each other better and develop friendly relations.

The ambassador extended Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s greetings to President Aliyev, adding that Orban highly appreciates his personal friendship with the Azerbaijani president.

Szederkenyi said this will shape his activity as the ambassador in developing the bilateral cooperation. The Hungarian diplomat noted that there are very big opportunities for expanding the economic cooperation.

“I am very pleased to be an ambassador in your beautiful country,” the ambassador said. “I am eager to get more knowledge about your country, your people and your culture.”

They stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in a variety of areas and preparing a document on Azerbaijan’s partnership with the European Union. The sides exchanged views over cooperation prospects.

The head of state thanked for Orban’s greetings, and asked Szederkenyi to communicate his greetings to the Hungarian prime minister.

President Aliyev also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Soliev.

Ambassador Soliev reviewed a guard of honor.

Soliev presented his credentials to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev then had a talk with the ambassador.

President Aliyev hailed successful development of friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries. He noted that fruitful discussions on expansion of bilateral cooperation were held during his meetings with the Tajik president.

Pointing out the economic relations, the president said the two countries have new opportunities for transport systems and cargo transportation in various directions.

The president hailed good potential for expanding cooperation in humanitarian and cultural spheres, saying that relations in these fields are developing successfully.

President Aliyev expressed his hope that ambassador Soliev will spare no efforts to further expand bilateral relations between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

Saying he is honored to be appointed as the ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Soliev extended President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon’s greetings to President Aliyev.

He said the Tajik president wishes to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart in the near future.

Ambassador Soliev noted that this year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, adding that the foundation of bilateral friendly relations between the two countries was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Rahmon.

He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for successfully continuing this policy so far.

The ambassador described Azerbaijan-Tajikistan bilateral relations as excellent, saying the two countries are closely cooperating within international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, and CIS.

They exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas, including in energy, agriculture, education and fight against terrorism.

President Aliyev thanked for the Tajik president’s greetings and asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to President Rahmon.