German, Iranian truck makers agree to create joint venture

2017-09-12

Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Trucks has inked a deal with Tehran-based automaker Iran Khodro, Tasnim news agency reports.

The deal includes establishing a joint company that provides sale and after-sale services in Iran.

The report further said that a second deal would be finalized within the next month to create a joint venture in Iran for production of heavy vehicles.