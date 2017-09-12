Azerbaijani companies ink deals on food exports to Russia

2017-09-12 21:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

On the second day of WorldFood Moscow, an international food exhibition, Azerbaijani companies signed 11 more agreements on export of various food products to Russia, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said Sept. 12.

“Khanel, a hazelnut production company, signed two agreements on export of 40 and 80 tons of products to the Russian market, correspondingly,” the message said.

Russian companies participating in WorldFood Moscow and its visitors also showed interest in Azerbaijani confectionery products.

Azerbaijan’s Shirin LLC signed major agreements at the exhibition.

“An agreement signed with Russia’s Mir Sladosti provides for export of 200 tons of confectionery products to the Russian market,” the message said.

“Shirin LLC also reached an agreement to supply 30 tons of confectionery products to Russia’s Vladivostok, Tyumen, Krasnoyarsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Irkutsk and Tambov provinces each, as well as to the Ural region.”

An agreement was also signed between Azerbaijan’s Emin Qida Senaye LLC and a Russian distributor on supply of sugar vanilla and baking powder to Russia.

On Sept. 11, Azerbaijani company Azerstar signed two agreements on export of hazelnuts to Russia.

Azerbaijan is an exclusive partner of the WorldFood Moscow.