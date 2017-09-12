Azerbaijan's car imports up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan imported 5,662 vehicles in January-August 2017 as compared to 3,454 vehicles in the same period of 2016, according to a report issued by the State Customs Committee.

Cars and motor vehicles accounted for 4,874 of the total number of the vehicles imported by the country, said the report.

Azerbaijan imported 2,981 cars and motor vehicles in January-August 2016.

Moreover, the country imported 603 trucks in January-August 2017 as compared to 342 trucks imported in January-August 2016.

The remaining part of the imports accounted for other types of vehicles.

Azerbaijan imported 5,746 vehicles in 2016 as compared to 26,785 vehicles in 2015.

