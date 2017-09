72nd session of UN General Assembly begins in New York

UN General Assembly, has begun its 72nd annual session at the UN headquarters in New York, TASS reported.

Its President, Miroslav Lajcak, declared the session open and offered the delegations of the 193 member-states to hold a minute's silence for prayer and contemplation.