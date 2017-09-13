Turkey: Over 1,800 PKK terrorists killed in 9 months

2017-09-13 03:19 | www.trend.az | 1

More than 1,800 terrorists were killed by security forces over the last nine months, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement released Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

A total of 562 military operations, including land and air operations backed by drones and manned scout aircraft, were carried out at home and abroad from Jan. 1 to Sept. 10, 2017, according to a General Staff statement.

A total of 159 people were martyred during the operations, including 127 soldiers, 19 public servants, and 13 civilians, the statement said.

During the operations, 62 people were also injured, including 40 civilians and 22 public servants, it added.

Turkish forces also destroyed a total of 887 shelters used by PKK terrorists.

More than 1,000 mines, 1,943 weapons, and over 630,000 pieces of ammunition were seized in the operations.

The military also stressed that the security operations did not harm any civilians.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization also by the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.