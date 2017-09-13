Armenia 130 times breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 130 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 13.

Azerbaijani army positions in Kohneqishlaq village of the Agstafa district, Jafarli, Farahli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Shavarshavan village of the Noyemberyan district, Paravakar village and on the nameless heights of the Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani army positions in Aghdam, Munjuglu, Qaralar villages of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

Azerbaijani army positions on the nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Qaraqashli, Sarijali, Ajarli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdler, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.