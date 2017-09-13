Uzbekistan to send humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 13

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The government of Uzbekistan has decided to send humanitarian aid for Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has urged the authorities of Myanmar to take measures to end violence against the Muslim minority in the country.

Uzbekistan is concerned about the situation in Myanmar, especially the violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the country, the statement said.

Based on the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the UN Charter, as well as the purposes and tasks of the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Uzbekistan condemns any manifestations of violence and stands for the unswerving provision of every human being with all rights and freedoms regardless of race, color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status, according to the statement.

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry also urged the Myanmar authorities to resolve problems exclusively by peaceful means.

Violence erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Aug. 25 when the country’s security forces launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community. It triggered a fresh influx of refugees towards neighboring Bangladesh, though the country sealed off its border to refugees.

Media reports said Myanmar security forces used disproportionate force, displacing thousands of Rohingya villagers and destroying their homes with mortars and machine guns.

The region has seen simmering tension between its Buddhist and Muslim populations since communal violence broke out in 2012.