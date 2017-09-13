Turkmen president invited to visit Kuwait

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has recently received Kuwait’s Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

Stressing that Kuwait attaches great importance to the issues of strengthening traditional ties with Turkmenistan and intensifying fruitful bilateral relations, Sheikh extended an invitation for the Turkmen president to pay an official visit to Kuwait at any convenient time.

President Berdimuhamedov thanked for the invitation.

The Turkmen president stressed that the comprehensive expansion of cooperation with the countries of the Middle East, based on mutually beneficial partnership and friendship traditions, is one of the most important priorities of the country’s foreign policy.

Stressing the huge potential that can be used for the mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation, the sides discussed the prospects for economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

It was noted that in particular, Turkmenistan and Kuwait have the biggest hydrocarbon reserves in the world, which is an important factor of mutual interest in cooperation in the development and export of energy resources to the international markets.

The sides also voiced an intention to expand the cooperation in science, education, culture, tourism and sports.