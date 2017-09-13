Iran to stay committed to nuclear deal, if US leaves

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran has proposed to draw up a new arrangement for the 2015 nuclear deal also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in case the US unilaterally leaves the accord.

“The JCPOA is not an agreement between Iran and the US … one side of the JCPOA is Iran the other side is the six countries including the US. We already have ties with the five other countries. If the US walks away from the JCPOA, we will need to have a new arrangement,” Iranian government spokesman, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, told IRNA.

He further called on the European signatories of the deal as well as China to expand cooperation with Iran.

US Prsident Trump's administration, so far, has declared Iran compliant of the nuclear deal, twice, but the president has threatened with the declaration of Iran’s non-compliancy, for the next review in October.

Yukiya Amano, chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), re-confirmed on Monday that Iran is honoring its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.