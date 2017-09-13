Azerbaijan, Turkey to talk over development ties in tourism sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey intend to discuss the prospects of developing the ties in the tourism sector, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend Sept. 13.

The discussions will be held at the meeting of Turkish and Azerbaijani Ministers of Culture and Tourism Numan Kurtulmus and Abulfaz Garayev as part of the 22nd meeting of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in China Sept. 13.

The number of Azerbaijani tourists in the Turkish resorts is expected to increase after commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, scheduled for October 29, 2017.

According to the ministry, Kurtulmus is also expected to meet with Aziz Abdukhakimov, head of the Uzbek State Committee for Tourism Development.

Earlier, Kurtulmus stated that Turkey is ready to support Uzbekistan in tourism development.

