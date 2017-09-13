Depositories of Azerbaijan, Belarus aim to establish co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center said in a message that it plans to establish cooperation with the Republican Central Securities Depository of Belarus.

The cooperation is stipulated by an agreement signed by the parties within the 14th International Conference of the Association of Eurasian Central Securities Depositories in Minsk.

The agreement provides for the establishment of correspondent relations between the two entities, the opening of mutual correspondent accounts, the holding of operations on securities and other transactions.

Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center was established Sept.18, 1997.