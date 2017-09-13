Azerbaijan, Russia's Astrakhan to discuss co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A bilateral meeting between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region of Russia will be held in Baku September 19-20, 2017, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said in a message Sept. 13.

According to the message, the Russian companies’ products will be demonstrated as part of the meeting.

According to the Southern Customs Administration of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, the trade turnover between the Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan amounted to $12.1 million in January-July 2017, $9.36 million of that amount account for the supply of Azerbaijani products to the Astrakhan region. Almost 23 percent of the total turnover of the Astrakhan region account for Azerbaijan.

Moreover, entrepreneurs are currently building a plant producing electric motors, greenhouses in the Astrakhan region. Azerbaijani business center will be built in the Astrakhan region soon.