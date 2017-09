Azerbaijan recalls NATO mission head, ambassador to Turkey

2017-09-13 12:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO Khazar Ibrahim was recalled upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree.

Azerbaijani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Turkey, as well as to Macedonia Faig Baghirov was also recalled upon another presidential order.