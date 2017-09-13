Vietnam may use Azerbaijan’s logistics capabilities to enter European market (PHOTO)

Vietnam is considering Azerbaijan’s offer to use its transport and logistics capabilities to enter the European market, Tran Tuan Anh, Vietnamese minister of industry and trade, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is in Vietnam on an official visit.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of economy, trade, energy, education, as well as export of products of Azerbaijani companies manufacturing oil equipment to the Vietnamese market.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister briefed his Vietnamese counterpart on the implementation of major regional projects on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan.