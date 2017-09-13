Turkmenistan discloses date of int’l conference

2017-09-13 12:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The 22nd International Conference "Oil & Gas Turkmenistan - OGT 2017" will be held in Ashgabat on November 2-3, 2017, the Turkmen Oil state concern said in a message Sept. 13.

According to the message, the summit will be organized by the Turkmen Oil state concern and co-organized by UK’s Summit Trade Events Ltd.

Turkmenistan ranks second in natural gas reserves in the CIS after Russia. At present, gas is supplied to Iran and China.

The annual production of natural gas is planned to be brought up to 250 billion cubic meters, while annual production of oil – up to 110 million tons till 2030 in accordance with the Program for the Development of the Turkmen Oil and Gas Industry.

The large-scale work on oil and gas exploration, production, transportation and providing the domestic market with oil products will continue.