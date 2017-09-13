Vietnam may join North-South transport corridor (PHOTO)

2017-09-13 12:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Vietnam may join the North-South transport corridor, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Sept. 13.

According to the message, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh discussed the prospects for further cooperation in the transport sector.

“Cooperation between the two countries in the transport and logistics sector will open a new stage in relations,” the Vietnamese foreign minister said.

“Vietnam is interested in increasing export to Europe,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister said, adding that Vietnam’s joining the North-South transport corridor will greatly reduce the transport route from Vietnam to Europe.

Meanwhile, Mammadyarov stressed favorable opportunities available for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the importance of holding business forums.

In his turn, the Vietnamese foreign minister also expressed his country's interest in cooperation in such areas as energy, agriculture and trade.