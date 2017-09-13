Iran: Regional problems lead to non-oil export fall

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Regional problems are one of the reasons of the decline in Iran’s non-oil exports during the current fiscal year (started March 20), Mohammad Reza Izadian, director of planning at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, said.

The decline in non-oil exports during the first five months of current fiscal year is mainly connected with some regional problems such as fall of exports to Saudi Arabia, price fluctuations as well as problems with domestic production, Izadian said Sept. 10.

Regional markets are main destination of Iran’s non-oil exports, the official told Iran’s state radio. He added that about 60-80 percent of Iran’s non-oil exports (excluding gas condensates and petrochemicals) goes to 25 countries in the region.

Izadian further said that purchasing power in regional countries, which were main importers of Iranian goods, has greatly decreased due to economic problems and budget deficit due to fall of oil prices.

Iran's non-oil exports, including gas condensates, reached $17.193 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a fall of 4.95 percent compared to the same period of preceding year, according to the Iranian Custom Administration’s latest report.