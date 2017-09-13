SOCAR near to complete trestle overhaul at Oil Rocks field

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR has almost completed the overhaul of a trestle at the Oil Rocks field in the Caspian Sea.

During the overhaul, 364 piles were driven in, 133 beams and girders, 120 trusses, and 613 reinforced concrete structures were installed, said SOCAR on Sept. 13.

The facility will be commissioned in the next few days.

