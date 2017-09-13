North Korea-West nuclear deal impossible as Pyongyang seeks to stay isolated

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has recently said that it is possible to use the format of "Iran-Six powers" nuclear talks to resolve the issue with North Korea.

Iran and "six" international mediators reached historic agreement on the settlement of long-standing problem of the Iranian nuclear program in July 2015.

Long-lasting negotiations have resulted in the adoption of JCPOA, the compliance with which will completely lift the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council, the US and the EU.

However, by saying that Iran can serve as a model for nuclear talks between the West and North Korea, Merkel is too optimistic. Her statement doesn't consider several important points that make any hopes for negotiations with Pyongyang pointless.

Firstly, commenting on the prospects of Merkel's proposal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the Iranian ballistic missile program has not demonstrated and does not demonstrate any results as opposed to North Korea’s one, RIA Novosti agency reported.

Secondly, unlike Iran, North Korea does not want to negotiate with the West.

A nuclear deal between the West and Iran can be called a success of incumbent Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who did everything for the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to approve the nuclear deal.

Indeed, during Rouhani’s presidency, Iran turned from an outcast into a country of great interest to many Western and world powers and with which it is possible to do business.

However, the situation with Pyongyang is different. North Korea has nothing but military power. North Korea’s nuclear program is the only thing that can save the country's political system from outside interference. North Korea is ready to remain an outcast for the sake of strengthening its regime.

Tehran has always strived to get out of isolation, while Pyongyang is doing its best to keep itself isolated. That's why it is simply impossible to talk about a nuclear agreement between the West and North Korea.