Maltese company reveals volume of LNG delivered by SOCAR

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

To date, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Trading has delivered liquefied natural gas (LNG) totaling circa 8,000,000 MMBtu to Malta as part of the LNG to Power facility project, Catherine Halpin, Commercial Director at ElectroGas Malta Ltd., told Trend.

The ElectroGas Malta LNG to Power facility is now fully operational. Each of the main components of our project – 205MW Power Station, Regasification Plant and Marine Infrastructure for berthing of a floating storage unit (FSU) - were commissioned in sequence, with the first delivery of LNG to our FSU, the Armada LNG Mediterrana, in January 2017, added Halpin.

"We then tested our onshore regasification facilities in parallel with open cycle gas turbine testing, and then finally the combined cycle power plant testing which was completed in August this year," she added.

Halpin pointed out that the FSU has storage capacity of 125,000m3 LNG which is ample for the project needs.

"To date, we have accepted six deliveries of LNG at the terminal totaling circa 8,000,000 MMBtu LNG delivered. With the power plant now fully online and the gas off-taker now taking full volumes, we expect ongoing deliveries as per our agreed schedule with our supplier SOCAR Trading S.A.," she added.

Halpin noted that ElectroGas Malta and its shareholders are extremely proud to have brought the construction to a close and look forward to working with it client Enemalta to provide them with clean, safe, reliable electricity and gas supply for the next eighteen years.

ElectroGas Malta Consortium, where SOCAR is represented with a 20-percent share by its marketing arm SOCAR Trading, was established to implement the combined cycle gas fired power plant project in Malta.



Other shareholders are German Siemens Project Ventures GmbH and GEM Holdings Ltd, which is a joint venture of Maltese companies. SOCAR Trading is represented in the project as a supplier of LNG (8-10 batches per year), a floating liquid natural gas storage unit and equipment for its processing. The first LNG batch was supplied to Malta in January 2017.

The plant’s construction costs 175 million euros.

