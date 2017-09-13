Kazakh goods to be exhibited in Tashkent

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 13

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

An exhibition of Kazakh goods will be held in Uzexpocenter National Exhibition Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan September 15-17, the Uzbek State Committee for Investments told Trend Sept. 13.

The exhibition will feature cars, military equipment, metallurgical, pharmaceutical products produced in Kazakhstan.

The Uzbek-Kazakh business forum will be also held September 15-17.

Kazakhstan is one of the important partners of Uzbekistan in trade and economy.

Uzbekistan exports natural gas, vehicles, mineral fertilizers, fruits and vegetables, construction materials and other goods to Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan imports oil, metals, flour from Kazakhstan.

As of 2016, bilateral trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan increased by nine percent, up to $2 billion.