Foreigners in Baku to be able to use single tourist electronic cards

2017-09-13 16:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Foreigners in Baku will be able to use certain services free of charge or on preferential terms by purchasing special single tourist electronic cards, Kenan Guluzade, press secretary of Azerbaijan’s National Bureau for Tourism Promotion, told Trend Sept. 13.

He said that it is planned to prepare two types of the single tourist electonic cards - for 30 days and one year (with possibility for extension).

Foreign citizens will be able to add funds to the card balance, for using them for payment when visiting museums, other cultural sites, as well as when using excursion buses and public transport in Baku, he noted.

The single tourist electronic cards will also offer opportunity to benefit from discounts in some stores, he said, adding that all this is currently at the stage of consideration and the number of services that are more interesting for tourists will be expanded.

He added that the single tourist electronic cards will be available for purchase at travel agencies, a number of points of sale in Baku, as well as online.

Guluzade said the use of these cards will be convenient for tourists, and their use will also bring profit to the national bureau. He went on to add that similar cards are used in many developed countries.

He said that the project on the preparation of the single tourist cards is being discussed with the relevant government and business structures.

“We hope that soon it will be presented to the public,” Guluzade said.

“We will try to make the card’s price affordable for everyone,” he said.