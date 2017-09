IMF says not to allocate loan to Azerbaijan as there is no request

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has no plans to resume lending to Azerbaijan in near future as the Azerbaijani government has not requested this from IMF, said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department.

Azour made the remarks Sept. 13 at a press conference in Baku.

