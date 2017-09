IMF to send mission to Azerbaijan to mull economic reforms

2017-09-13 16:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will visit Azerbaijan in the first half of December, Jihad Azour, director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department, told a press conference in Baku Sept. 13.

He noted that the mission’s goal will be to discuss forecasts on Azerbaijan’s 2018 state budget and the results of implementation of economic reforms in the country.

Story still developing