IMF forecasts no significant change in oil prices for next 2 years

2017-09-13 17:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Oil prices will fluctuate in the range of $50-$55 per barrel in the next two years, Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), forecasts.

Crude prices are unlikely to change significantly in the coming years, he told a press conference in Baku Sept. 13.

Story still developing