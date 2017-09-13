Shinzo Abe: Azerbaijan - important partner of Japan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Azerbaijan,” the Japanese prime minister said in his letter.

“Our countries built very close relations after Azerbaijan restored its independence. Having made great strides in the years of independence, Azerbaijan is a country, which ensured stable development in the South Caucasus region and which is an important partner of Japan.”

“Mutually beneficial cooperation that is rooted in the relations between our countries developed even more rapidly thanks to President Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Japan in 1998 and Your Excellency’s visit in 2006,” the Japanese prime minister noted. “I am very happy with the intensification of intergovernmental dialogue, visits of high-level officials and exchange between parliaments, local self-governing bodies and other large-scale exchanges in recent years.”

“Our cooperation is constantly developing not only in the field of energy, but also in other areas of economy with an active involvement of Japanese companies,” the letter said. “The 9th session of the Japanese-Azerbaijani Economic Committee was held in Baku this February, and as far as I know, featured negotiations on continuation of cooperation in the non-oil sector as Azerbaijan attaches importance to its diversification.”

“Moreover, our two countries embarked on initial discussions on an investment agreement this June,” said the letter. “Our cooperation in the field of economy is continuously developing based on the Joint Declaration that was announced during Your Excellency’s visit to Japan. I am confident that our cooperation has great potential to develop even further in a number of areas.”

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, I express my confidence that Azerbaijani-Japanese ties will continue to deepen and develop in a variety of areas,” the Japanese prime minister added. “Excellency, I wish you the best of health and success in your activities and the people of Azerbaijan prosperity.”