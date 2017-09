IMF makes forecast on Azerbaijan's economy in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts growth of Azerbaijan's economy by 2 percent in 2018, said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department.

He was addressing a press conference in Baku on Sept. 13.

This forecast is preliminary and may be adjusted by the end of 2017, according to Azour.

