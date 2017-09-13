Azerbaijani, UAE businessmen to mull economic co-op

2017-09-13 17:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s export mission will arrive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for holding talks with UAE businessmen in early October, the Azerbaijani embassy in the UAE told Trend Sept. 13.

“A big exhibition of Azerbaijani products is planned to be organized as part of the visit of the export mission to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the UAE,” the embassy said.

“Moreover, an event is planned to be held in the UAE October 17 to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE,” the embassy said. “High-ranking officials of the two countries are expected to attend.”

The entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan’s export mission, specialize in production of agricultural products, mineral water, fruit juices, sugar and confectionery products, honey, hazelnuts and other industrial products.

Azerbaijan has already sent export missions to Qatar (in February) and Kazakhstan (in April), as well as to Germany, Afghanistan and Pakistan since early 2017.

Azerbaijan has already organized the export missions to China, Dubai, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Germany and Kazakhstan as part of a mechanism of promoting the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand launched in November 2016.

According to the signed agreements, during the first export missions, Azerbaijan began to export red wine to China and food products to the UAE, which are new markets for the country.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE amounted to almost $70 million in 2016, $11.6 million of that amount accounted for the export from Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the countries amounted to $24.4 million in January-August 2017.