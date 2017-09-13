Lapshin: “Now I have irrefutable facts that Karabakh is and will continue to be an ancient Azerbaijani land”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

The Israeli citizen Alexander Lapshin, who was pardoned by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, dated September 11, 2017, has sent a letter of gratitude to the head of state.

Alexander Lapshin recalls that he was sentenced to three years of imprisonment by the Baku Court of Grave Crimes on July 20, 2017.

“I have heard today that you signed a decree to pardon me. I am very grateful to you for this. Probably, I have never been looking forward to any event in my life.”

Saying he sincerely regrets what he did, Alexander Lapshin notes that when he went to Nagorno-Karabakh he did not have any reliable information about what happened in the region and around it.

“Now I have irrefutable facts that Karabakh is and will continue to be an ancient Azerbaijani land.”

He expresses his hope that the Karabakh problem will be settled by taking into account the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Lapshin in his letter once again underlines his regret for his irresponsible actions and expresses his gratitude to the Azerbaijani president for his humanity.

“Let me extend my best wishes to you, your family, and the whole people of Azerbaijan for long life, the best of health, much more prosperity, and for the soonest liberation of your occupied territories,” Alexander Lapshin concludes his letter.