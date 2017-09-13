PACE co-rapporteurs welcome release of Mehman Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda, PACE co-rapporteurs on Azerbaijan, have welcomed the recent release of Director of Turan Information Agency Mehman Aliyev.

“The release of Mehman Aliyev is a positive signal,” they said, according to a message available on the PACE website.

On Sept. 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev instructed the appropriate authorities to consider the request by Director of Turan Information Agency Mehman Aliyev to replace his imprisonment with house arrest.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes has earlier said that based on the results of an inspection carried out in Turan Information Agency to identify tax risks and cases of tax evasion, it was established that Mehman Aliyev had been evading payment of taxes to the state budget.

A criminal case was initiated against Mehman Aliyev under articles 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship), 213.1 (evasion from taxes or compulsory social insurance contributions) and 308.1 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.