Azerbaijan, Pakistan to mull prospects of co-op in military aviation

2017-09-13 20:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The issues of military-technical cooperation between Baku and Islamabad will be discussed during the upcoming visit of Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Sohail Aman to Azerbaijan, the Pakistani Embassy in Baku told Trend.

Aman’s visit is scheduled for Sept. 19-22.

During the visit, the sides will mull the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of military aviation and air defense.

Currently, the program of the visit is being coordinated.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will continue amplifying bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere and organization of military exercises, Pakistani envoy to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand has earlier said at a press conference in Baku.

Azerbaijan purchased 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft from Pakistan.