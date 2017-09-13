First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends lecture by American businessman Shervin Pishevar at ADA University (PHOTO)

2017-09-13 21:23 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13
Trend:
American entrepreneur Shervin Pishevar has delivered a lecture titled “Impact of modern technologies on global business environment” at ADA University.
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.
Shervin Pishevar gave recommendations on how to find successful business ideas.
Pishevar also responded to students’ questions.