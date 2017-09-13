United States welcomes Mehman Aliyev's release

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

The United States notes positively the September 11 release from pre-trial detention of the Turan News Agency editor-in-chief Mehman Aliyev, said a Department of State message issued September 13.

On Sept. 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev instructed the appropriate authorities to consider the request by Director of Turan Information Agency Mehman Aliyev to replace his imprisonment with house arrest.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes has earlier said that based on the results of an inspection carried out in Turan Information Agency to identify tax risks and cases of tax evasion, it was established that Mehman Aliyev had been evading payment of taxes to the state budget.

A criminal case was initiated against Mehman Aliyev under articles 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship), 213.1 (evasion from taxes or compulsory social insurance contributions) and 308.1 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.