Coalition strikes kill over 20 civilians in Syria's Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor

2017-09-14 01:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Over 20 civilians in the Syrian cities of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor were killed by airstrikes by the US-led coalition, Sputnik reported, citing Syrian Sana news agency.

According to the media outlet, at least 11 people, mostly women and children, died as a result of the strikes in a settlement near Raqqa, while 11 others belonging to one family were killed in a village north of Deir ez-Zor.

The airstrikes have reportedly caused damage to nearby houses and infrastructure.

The coalition's aerial operation in Syria has repeatedly resulted in casualties among civilians, according to Joint Task Force's statements and reports by local media and international watchdogs. The coalition admitted that its strikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq had left at least 624 civilians dead since the start of the anti-terrorist campaign, according to the latest update. However, several NGOs suggested that the actual death toll as a result of the strikes could be higher.