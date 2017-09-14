One dead and others injured in Washington state high school shooting

A shooter opened fire at a high school in Washington state Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least three others, authorities said.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane fire department told reporters that one person died at Freeman high School in the tiny town of Rockford, south of Spokane, and three injured victims were taken to a hospital.

Providence Sacred Heart medical center and children’s hospital received three pediatric patients, spokeswoman Nicole Stewart said. They were in stable condition, and family members were with them, she said.

Spokane County sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.