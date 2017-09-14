Malaysia school fire kills at least 25

A blaze at a religious school in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur killed at least 25 students and staff on Thursday, the City Fire Department has said, Sputnik reported.

"Based on our information at the moment, 25 students and teachers have died in the fire," firefighters told a national newspaper, The Star.

The Fire Department was alerted to a blaze at the school at 5 a.m. local time (21:00GMT). The paper reported that the Department had raised concerns about lacking fire safety at private religious schools after a series of fires.